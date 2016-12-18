Mexico soccer star goes on hunger strike to defend mayorship

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican soccer star Cuauhtemoc Blanco says he has gone on a hunger strike to defend his mayorship of the city of Cuernavaca.

Blanco has been sitting outside the city's cathedral Saturday underneath a banner reading "respect the votes of the citizens."

Blanco was elected to the mayorship last year, despite his lack of any previous political experience.

Since then scandals have surfaced, including allegations he was paid to run on the ticket of a tiny political party.

The state congress has voted to start an impeachment process against him, saying he violated laws. The state supreme court has designated a three-justice panel to hear the case.

The 42-year-old former national team star retired from sports last year. He also played a stint with the Chicago Fire in the MLS.