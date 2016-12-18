Atletico Madrid edges Las Palmas 1-0 to snap winless streak

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid beat Las Palmas 1-0 to snap a three-game winless streak and keep it from losing more ground to the leaders in the Spanish league on Saturday ahead of the winter break.

Saul Niguez scored with a well-placed shot from outside the area in the 59th minute at Vicente Calderon Stadium, hitting the far corner with a curling left-foot shot to put an end to the team's recent struggles.

"This goal comes at the right time in what has been an up-and-down season so far," Niguez said. "It helped the team win and it brings confidence."

Diego Simeone's squad was coming off a 3-0 loss to Villarreal and a 0-0 home draw against Espanyol in the league. It had also lost 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, a result that kept the team from finishing the group stage with a perfect record.

Madrid moved to fifth in the league, nine points behind leader Real Madrid, which was in the Club World Cup final in Japan. Atletico was three points behind second-place Barcelona, which hosts Espanyol on Sunday. Villarreal stayed fourth after beating Sporting Gijon 3-1, while third-place Sevilla hosts Malaga later Saturday.

Atletico will play its last game of the year on Tuesday against third-division club Guijuelo in the Copa del Rey. Atletico won the first leg 6-0 in the round-of-32 matchup.

SPORTING GIJON 1, VILLARREAL 3

Villarreal stayed near the top with a comfortable win over struggling Sporting in Gijon.

Jonathan dos Santos, Nicola Sansone and Alexandre Pato scored to pull Villarreal to within a point of third-place Sevilla, which hosts Malaga later Saturday.

Villarreal, which was coming off an emphatic 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid, hadn't won an away game since the third round.

Sporting's lone goal was by Carlos Carmona in the 89th minute, with the team already down 3-0.

The result marked Sporting's fifth loss in its last six games, leaving the club 18th in the 20-team standings, inside the relegation zone.

