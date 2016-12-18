West Ham makes it 5 1-0 wins in EPL by edging Hull

LONDON (AP) — West Ham has five English Premier League victories all with 1-0 scorelines after edging Hull on Saturday.

Mark Noble, who clinched Wednesday's win over Burnley, netted from the penalty spot at the Olympic Stadium as Hull slipped to the bottom of the standings.

West Ham was abject against a Hull side that hasn't scored on the road in more than eight hours but did enough to climb five points clear of the relegation zone.

West Ham earned its penalty with 15 minutes to go when Michail Antonio was brought down by Tom Huddleston.

Noble missed his spot kick against Burnley, only to put in the rebound, but he made no mistake this time.