Swans fly into more trouble with 3-0 loss at Middlesbrough

MIDDLESBROUGH, England (AP) — Swansea stayed in the English Premier League relegation zone as Bob Bradley's team again performed badly away from home, losing to Middlesbrough 3-0 on Saturday.

The Welsh side has conceded 11 goals in its last three away league games — scoring only once — and is three points from safety.

Alvaro Negredo scored two first-half goals as Middlesbrough coasted to a win over its relegation rival at Riverside Stadium.

Negredo's early brace and a 58th-minute effort from Marten de Roon sunk the below-par Swans.

Bradley's men were second best throughout, giving Negredo space in the box to swing home an 18th-minute opener before Jordi Amat tripped Adam Forshaw to set up Negredo's second from the spot.

The visitors got the third they deserved just before the hour mark when Marten de Roon converted a cross from Negredo.

Middlesbrough moved up three spots to 14th, with six more points than Swansea, which dropped a place to 19th out of 20.