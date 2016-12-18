Sunderland beat Watford 1-0 to move off EPL bottom

Watford's Nordin Amrabat, left, and Sunderland's Patrick van Aanholt battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Anna Gowthorpe/PA via AP)
Watford's Valon Behrami, left, and Sunderland's Adnan Januzaj battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Anna Gowthorpe/PA via AP)
Sunderland's Patrick van Aanholt, third left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Watford at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Anna Gowthorpe/PA via AP)
SUNDERLAND, England (AP) — Sunderland moved off the bottom of the English Premier League after beating Watford 1-0 on Saturday.
Patrick van Aanholt scored four minutes into the second half, and Sunderland earned its fourth league win in seven games.
A poor and quiet first half by Sunderland was instantly forgotten after halftime when Adnan Januzaj fed Jermain Defoe on the run, and the striker crossed to Van Aanholt, who shrugged off Watford defender Christian Kabasele and tucked the ball in off the far post.
Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo were constantly threatening for Watford, especially in the first half, but the visitors fell to a fourth defeat in five games.