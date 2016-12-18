Sunderland beat Watford 1-0 to move off EPL bottom

SUNDERLAND, England (AP) — Sunderland moved off the bottom of the English Premier League after beating Watford 1-0 on Saturday.

Patrick van Aanholt scored four minutes into the second half, and Sunderland earned its fourth league win in seven games.

A poor and quiet first half by Sunderland was instantly forgotten after halftime when Adnan Januzaj fed Jermain Defoe on the run, and the striker crossed to Van Aanholt, who shrugged off Watford defender Christian Kabasele and tucked the ball in off the far post.

Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo were constantly threatening for Watford, especially in the first half, but the visitors fell to a fourth defeat in five games.