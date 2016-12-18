Austria's Janine Flock wins World Cup skeleton race

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Janine Flock of Austria broke the track record on the way to winning a World Cup skeleton race Saturday at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

Flock finished in 1 minute, 49.77 seconds, dodging the snowflakes on a day where some sliders were slowed by accumulations on the track.

The previous track record was 55.04 seconds set in 2015 by Savannah Graybill of the U.S., and Flock lowered it with a time of 54.84 seconds in her first run.

Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold of Britain was second in 1:50.58, and Canada's Mirela Rahneva took third in 1:50.92.

Annie O'Shea was the top U.S. finisher, placing sixth in 1:51.20. She was the lone American in the top 10 on home ice; Kendall Wesenberg was 13th and Graybill took 15th.