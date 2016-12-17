The Latest: UK war snapper returns to Aleppo in aid effort

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on the conflict in Syria where thousands more civilians and rebels are expected to leave the eastern part of the city of Aleppo under a key cease-fire deal (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

War photographer Paul Conroy, who was badly wounded in a 2012 attack in Syria, is returning for the first time as part of a British aid convoy to build a new children's hospital for Aleppo.

Trucks carrying supplies departed a central London hospital Saturday in a road trip expected to take about a week.

Conroy suffered severe leg wounds when government forces shelled a building filled with journalists in an opposition-held part of Homs on Feb. 22, 2012. Sunday Times reporter Marie Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik died in the blast.

Conroy says he's not concerned by returning to the war zone, describing the risk level as "far outweighed by what the Syrian people face every day."

The aid delivery, funded by an online crowdsourcing effort , seeks to rebuild a children's hospital destroyed last month during the Russian-backed government assault on east Aleppo.

A British-Syrian anesthetist leading the effort, Dr. Rola Hallam, said: "These are war crimes which have been allowed to continue with impunity and I felt it was time that we, the people, took action.

___

9:45 a.m.

Syrian state TV says evacuations from east Aleppo are still suspended until rebels allow residents of two besieged Shiite villages to leave to government-controlled areas.

The channel's correspondent, speaking from Aleppo, said Saturday that the main condition for the Aleppo evacuation to resume is for residents of Foua and Kfarya to be allowed to leave.

The opposition's Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the evacuation of some 4,000 people, including wounded, from the villages could start Saturday.

The Aleppo evacuation was suspended Friday after a report of shooting at a crossing point into the enclave. Thousands were evacuated before the evacuation was suspended.

The Syrian government says the village evacuations and the one in eastern Aleppo must be done simultaneously, but the rebels say there's no connection.