Martin Fourcade dominates biathlon World Cup pursuit event

NOVE MESTO, Czech Republic (AP) — Defending champion and overall leader Martin Fourcade proved unbeatable again by winning the men's 12.5-kilometer pursuit event at a biathlon World Cup on Saturday.

Following his victory in Thursday's sprint, the Frenchman had to overcome one penalty lap after missing one target at the second shooting range. He completed in 32 minutes, 53.6 seconds to stretch his huge overall lead.

After he shot clean at the final shooting range, Fourcade was greeting some 30,000 roaring fans all the way to the finish line. Second in the sprint, Russia's Anton Shipulin came second again, 30.2 seconds behind.

Quentin Fillon Maillet of France finished third, 38.3 back.

Fourcade leads overall with 408 points after winning six of the seven individual races. Shipulin is second with 281.