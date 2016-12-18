Liberty Times: Time for Taiwan to discard lethargic thinking

Taipei -- China's bullying of Taiwan internationally has become increasingly brazen, and it went a step further after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump challenged the so-called "one China" policy. We want to ask, "Can China's bullying break Taiwanese people's will?"



China has forced countries around the world through trade threats and economic sanctions and bribery to stand by as it has unleashed a string of punishments against Taiwan, a reflection of its "nouveau riche" mentality.



Beijing has hardly ever thought of thanking the global community for its support of China's economy over the past three decades, instead using its riches as economic weapons to stir up trouble internationally.



It has also not met the world's expectations that its economic progress might lead to political reform. Instead of improving its human rights record and respecting universal values, it has even thrown its Nobel Peace Prize winner into jail.



Another irony is that Taiwanese investors, who boldly "went west" after the 1989 Tiananmen tragedy to help China develop economically, are now being forced to challenge Taiwan's own democracy.



If Taiwan's government does not figure out ways to break through China's political and economic strangleholds, we are afraid Taiwan's democracy will continue to be held hostage by China.



If Taiwan's democracy is in peril, it will have even less power to protect its investors in China.



Even after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has come forward to challenge China's hegemony, some "pacifists" in Taiwan are still cowed by China's rise.



These pacifists are acting as if appeasing an evil doer is the best way to stop him from doing further evil.



They are wrong. Their appeasement will just aggravate China's tendency to bully Taiwan even more fiercely. Nazi Germany is a perfect example of that.



In the meantime, Beijing has constantly made small adjustments to the cross-Taiwan Strait status quo and then pressured Taiwan to accept them, and if things continue in this way, China will eventually be the sole "interpreter" of how the status quo is defined. Wouldn't that be horrible?



Now that Trump has openly called Tsai Ing-wen Taiwan's president and questioned the legitimacy of the U.S.'s "one China" policy, isn't it time that Taiwan discarded its own lethargic thinking about its own status in the world?



The opposition Kuomintang has been seen as minimizing itself vis-a-vis China and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has also shown itself to be excessively humble. Both practices will simply encourage China to keep intensifying its bullying tactics against Taiwan.



The only way to deal with a bully is to stand firm on your own, neither arrogantly nor humbly.



As times change, Taiwan needs to come up with its own clear definition of "status quo" and be innovative in its search for a future as a normal country.



In that connection, it would be advisable that the Taiwanese take a cue from Nassim Nocholas Taleb's "antifragile" theory:



"There is no word for the exact opposite of fragile. Let us call it antifragile...The resilient resists shocks and stays the same; the antifragile gets better."