Tai swats away competition to win BWF World Superseries title in Dubai again

Taipei -- World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) of Taiwan on Sunday defeated South Korean Sung Ji-hyun 21-14 and 21-13 to win the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) Dubai World Superseries women's singles title, which she had won in 2014.



Eight contenders from seven countries participated in the women's singles competition at the Dubai World Superseries Finals, including Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Sun Yu of China.



Asked of her feeling about her second winning of the world series, Tai said she had an enjoyable experience playing in Dubai two years ago and that winning her second title today makes it even more memorable.



And how did she feel after completing a successful year as a professional badminton player? Tai said she is taking it in strides, thanking her fans and supporters for their encouragements.



"I try not to think too much and enjoy every game I play," she added.



Tai's father, Tai Nan-kai (戴楠凱), said that his daughter picked up many techniques from her two coaches, Yang Chih-chieh (陽智傑) and Wan Chia-hsin (萬佳鑫), and that she was able to apply what she had learned from them to win today's championship.



Tai became the BWF's No. 1 female player after winning the 2016 BCA Indonesia Open and Yonex-Sunrise Hong Kong Open; she was also runner-up in the Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open and Yonex Denmark Open.