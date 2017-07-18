「強健心靈與頭腦令人畏懼」 精選15金句永懷曼德拉

（台灣英文新聞/ 李昱德 綜合外電報導）過完了世界emoji日(17日)，今天世界又迎來了一個重要的日子—「世界曼德拉日」，這位南非著名的反種族隔離鬥士以他的努力，獲得了全世界的敬重，世界於是將他的生日定為節日，以紀念他對人權的貢獻。

在世期間，曼德拉積極推動多元民族共存，並領導南非終結種族隔離制度，甚至以此獲得諾貝爾和平獎，生前95年間，他啟發了無數後人，《台灣英文新聞》收錄幾句曼德拉的名言，以紀念這個重要的日子。

1.一些人因困難而退卻，另一些則因此成就自我，世間沒有任何斧頭銳利到足以斬斷毅力堅定者的靈魂，因為這些人抱持著堅定的信念，相信自己只要撐到最後就會讓努力開花結果。

("Difficulties break some men but make others. No axe is sharp enough to cut the soul of a sinner who keeps on trying, one armed with the hope that he will rise even in the end.”)

2.事情在完成前，總是看起來困難重重而遙不可及。

( "It always seems impossible until it's done.”)

3.如果我可以回到過去，我還是會做一樣的事情，對於任何認為自己是人者，應該都是如此。

("If I had my time over I would do the same again. So would any man who dares call himself a man.”)

4.我喜歡能獨立思考的朋友，因為他們能夠讓你從不同的角度看待問題。

("I like friends who have independent minds because they tend to make you see problems from all angles.”)

5.真正的領導人，應該隨時準備好替人民的自由犧牲一切。

("Real leaders must be ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of their people.”)

6.對社會上其他人的生命付出基本的關心，可以讓我們朝夢想中的世界持續前進。

(“A fundamental concern for others in our individual and community lives would go a long way in making the world the better place we so passionately dreamt of.”)

7.只要全心投入一件事並保持熱忱，任何人都可以突破困境而成功。

("Everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and passionate about what they do.”)

8.教育是用以改變世界最有力的武器。

("Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”)

9.我認為勇氣並不是因為無所畏懼，而是因為克服了恐懼。一個真正的勇者不是因為無法感到害怕的情緒，而是因為走出了這樣的情感，才能成為勇者。

("I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.”)

10.自由並不是單純的鋸開鎖鏈，而是過著尊重並試圖改善他人自由的生活。

("For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.”)

11.怨恨的情緒，就像是邊喝毒藥邊希望敵人因此倒下。

("Resentment is like drinking poison and then hoping it will kill your enemies.”)

12.從背後領導他人，並讓他們相信他們才是在前方打拼的先驅。

(“Lead from the back — and let others believe they are in front.”)

13.不要用我的成功論斷我，而是審視我無論跌倒多少次都會爬起來的過程。

( "Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.”)

14.我極度痛恨種族主義和所有其表徵，為此，我前半身都為了打倒這個在奮鬥，現在也還在努力中，在我人生剩下的日子，我也將繼續與之對抗。

("I hate race discrimination most intensely and in all its manifestations. I have fought it all during my life; I fight it now, and will do so until the end of my days.”)

15.強健的心靈和頭腦總是最令人畏懼的組合。

("A good head and a good heart are always a formidable combination.”)