盼台灣參與WHA 蔡英文推特三度向全球發聲

By 李嘉／綜合報導,台灣英文新聞－編輯
2017/05/02 21:00

(來源 中央社)

（台灣英文新聞/ 政治組 綜合報導）台灣至今仍在等待世界衛生大會（WHA）寄發邀請函，總統蔡英文今（2）日第3度透過社群網站推特（Twitter）發文向國際社會喊話，同時也分享衛生福利部和外交部合辦醫療攝影展宣傳片，表示「這是台灣的故事」。

蔡總統在推特以英文發文表示，「台灣提供全世界數百萬病人醫療協助，這是台灣的故事。」並分享衛福部和外交部共同舉辦的「Leave No OneBehind：全球健康安全需要台灣，台灣需要WHO」數位攝影展宣傳影片。

 


 

蔡總統4月29日便透過推特連發三條推特文，期盼世界各國協助台灣參加WHA，不應以任何理由排除台灣參加。

她表示，台灣願意協助其他面臨健康問題挑戰的國家並立即在全世界貢獻台灣的醫療專長。

她強調，不論任何理由，台灣都不該被WHA拒於門外，健康議題不分國界，不該影響台灣在全球健康安全的貢獻。

 

她也說，在台灣參與WHA議題上，我方非常感謝國際社會持續支持，謝謝他們為台灣發聲。

 

在昨天的推特中，蔡總統發文分享新聞，羅慧夫顱顏基金會及長庚紀念醫院外科部主任羅綸洲率領的「用愛彌補」義診團，日前到越南舉辦唇顎裂義診手術，德國唇顎裂基金會（DCKH）也有2名醫師加入義診團隊；義診團在越南當地短短2天內就協助完成35例手術。
她說：「這是另一個台灣醫療專家貢獻國際社會的例子。」
 

今年WHA從22日起在瑞士日內瓦舉行，網路報名8日截止，台灣仍在等待邀請函。
WHA
世界衛生大會

